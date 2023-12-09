Castings (LON:CGS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $363.67

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 363.67 ($4.59) and traded as high as GBX 376.60 ($4.76). Castings shares last traded at GBX 371 ($4.69), with a volume of 7,464 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.95) price objective on shares of Castings in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

The company has a market cap of £165.15 million, a PE ratio of 1,085.71 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 364.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 375.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.13 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.12%. Castings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,142.86%.

In other news, insider Steve Mant acquired 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 334 ($4.22) per share, with a total value of £3,841 ($4,851.59). 21.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

