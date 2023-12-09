Castings (LON:CGS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $363.67

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 363.67 ($4.59) and traded as high as GBX 376.60 ($4.76). Castings shares last traded at GBX 371 ($4.69), with a volume of 7,464 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.95) price objective on shares of Castings in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Castings
Castings Trading Up 2.4 %
Castings Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.13 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.12%. Castings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,142.86%.
Insider Activity at Castings
In other news, insider Steve Mant acquired 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 334 ($4.22) per share, with a total value of £3,841 ($4,851.59). 21.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Castings Company Profile
Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Castings
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Receive News & Ratings for Castings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.