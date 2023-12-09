CEEK VR Price Tops $0.0580 on Major Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $46.74 million and $13.65 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0580 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005308 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00017565 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,814.74 or 0.99996263 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00010273 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00008299 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003481 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05451955 USD and is up 6.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $3,966,567.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.