Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.24

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.24 and traded as low as C$2.17. Chorus Aviation shares last traded at C$2.18, with a volume of 234,298 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHR shares. National Bankshares cut their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.90 to C$3.15 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Cormark cut their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chorus Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.79.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.21. The stock has a market cap of C$430.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.24.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$447.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$403.03 million. Chorus Aviation had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 9.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chorus Aviation Inc. will post 0.3683333 EPS for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

