Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Posts Earnings Results

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

Ciena Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $44.34 on Friday. Ciena has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $54.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.10.

In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $203,259.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,911,833.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,087 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,852 in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Ciena by 12.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ciena in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

