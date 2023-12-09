Compound Price Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 9th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $451.79 million and $68.34 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be bought for $56.16 or 0.00127536 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded up 7.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00035527 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00023907 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008179 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000140 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,045,026 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,044,918.72333139 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 56.26722803 USD and is up 4.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 432 active market(s) with $65,498,414.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

