Conflux (CFX) Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000435 BTC on major exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $676.15 million and $164.79 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Conflux

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,550,313,953 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,550,088,807.356678 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.20222618 USD and is up 1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $46,735,639.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

