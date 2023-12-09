Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 12th

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 7th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0073 per share on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th.
Converge Technology Solutions Trading Up 2.7 %
OTCMKTS CTSDF opened at $3.09 on Friday. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $4.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average of $2.33.
Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile
