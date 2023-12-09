Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 12th

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 7th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0073 per share on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th.

Converge Technology Solutions Trading Up 2.7 %

OTCMKTS CTSDF opened at $3.09 on Friday. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $4.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average of $2.33.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

