Cosmos (ATOM) Price Tops $10.69 on Top Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 9th. During the last week, Cosmos has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $10.69 or 0.00024342 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $4.04 billion and $287.26 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00072686 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000174 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005707 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00012437 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004037 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 378,327,954 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

