Creditcoin (CTC) Reaches Market Cap of $66.92 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000492 BTC on major exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $66.92 million and approximately $20.00 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004734 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000053 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 310,712,767 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.