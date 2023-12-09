Critical Analysis: PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) & Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW)

PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Get Free Report) and Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PointsBet and Light & Wonder, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PointsBet 0 1 2 0 2.67 Light & Wonder 1 2 4 0 2.43

Light & Wonder has a consensus price target of $81.33, suggesting a potential downside of 3.21%. Given Light & Wonder’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Light & Wonder is more favorable than PointsBet.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PointsBet N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Light & Wonder $2.51 billion 3.01 $3.68 billion $1.35 62.24

This table compares PointsBet and Light & Wonder’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Light & Wonder has higher revenue and earnings than PointsBet.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.0% of Light & Wonder shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Light & Wonder shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PointsBet and Light & Wonder’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PointsBet N/A N/A N/A Light & Wonder 4.48% 17.11% 3.38%

Summary

Light & Wonder beats PointsBet on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PointsBet

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports, racing, and iGaming betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia. The company operates through Australian Trading, Canada Trading, and Technology segments. It also engages in the provision of gaming support, pari-mutuel advanced deposit wagering, and business-to-business services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cremorne, Australia.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc. operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to core and non-core system solutions, and other applications and tools. It also supplies game content, gaming machines; provides table game products and services to licensed gaming entities; and installs and supports casino management systems, such as ongoing hardware and software maintenance and upgrade services of customer casino management systems. The company's SciPlay segment develops and publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. It sells virtual coins, chips, or bingo cards, which players can use to play slot games, table games, or bingo games. Its iGaming segment provides a suite of digital gaming content, distribution platforms, and player account management systems, as well as other iGaming content and services. This segment also offers the Open Platform System, which offers a range of reporting and administrative functions and tools providing operators control over various areas of digital gaming operations. Light & Wonder, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

