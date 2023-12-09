Cronos Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.82 billion and approximately $56.62 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00073037 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00024399 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000174 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00012502 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003984 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

