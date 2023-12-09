Curve DAO Token Price Up 15.7% Over Last Week (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 9th. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $649.77 million and approximately $87.19 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Curve DAO Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001066 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Curve DAO Token Token Profile
Curve DAO Token was first traded on August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 2,048,451,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 934,867,636 tokens. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv.
Curve DAO Token Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars.
