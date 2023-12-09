CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) Price Up 144.9% Over Last Week

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. CV SHOTS has a market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $5.59 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CV SHOTS token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CV SHOTS has traded up 144.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CV SHOTS

CV SHOTS’s launch date was March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com.

Buying and Selling CV SHOTS

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00060016 USD and is up 17.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $40.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

