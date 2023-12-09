Decentralized Social Price Hits $19.56 on Top Exchanges (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 40.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Decentralized Social coin can now be bought for approximately $19.56 or 0.00044672 BTC on popular exchanges. Decentralized Social has a market cap of $206.01 million and approximately $4.41 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Decentralized Social has traded 77.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The official message board for Decentralized Social is diamondapp.com/u/deso?. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

