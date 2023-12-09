DEI (DEI) Price Reaches $0.0239

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 9th. One DEI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DEI has traded up 91.1% against the U.S. dollar. DEI has a total market capitalization of $178.46 million and approximately $189.67 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.34 or 0.00174449 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008667 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000459 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

