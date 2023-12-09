Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.05-1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of +9-12% yr/yr to ~$13.4-13.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.57 billion.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.0 %

DAL stock opened at $40.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.87. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $49.81.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DAL. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $100,868.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,600.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $100,868.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,600.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at $578,082.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after buying an additional 1,267,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,652,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $756,110,000 after purchasing an additional 579,727 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,168,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,144,000 after purchasing an additional 351,286 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,679,000 after buying an additional 1,504,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,211,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,079,000 after buying an additional 437,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.