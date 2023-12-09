Divi (DIVI) Achieves Market Cap of $14.02 Million

Divi (DIVI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 9th. In the last week, Divi has traded up 31.1% against the dollar. One Divi coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Divi has a total market capitalization of $14.02 million and approximately $175,753.68 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00072450 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00024013 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000171 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00012122 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Divi Profile

Divi (CRYPTO:DIVI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2018. Divi’s total supply is 3,676,582,911 coins. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Divi is blog.diviproject.org. Divi’s official website is www.diviproject.org. The Reddit community for Divi is https://reddit.com/r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Divi

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate DIVI through the process of mining. Divi has a current supply of 3,676,179,671.5475564. The last known price of Divi is 0.00361474 USD and is down -3.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $185,822.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.diviproject.org/.”

