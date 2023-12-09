DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DLH had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $101.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

DLH Price Performance

DLHC stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. DLH has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $201.48 million, a PE ratio of 130.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Get DLH alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded DLH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLH

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DLH during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in DLH during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in DLH during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in DLH during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DLH during the third quarter valued at $163,000. 61.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DLH

(Get Free Report)

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers defense and veteran health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.