Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues Earnings Results

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General updated its FY24 guidance to $7.10-7.60 EPS.
Dollar General Stock Performance
Shares of DG stock opened at $127.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.48. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $251.00.
Dollar General Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.16%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Dollar General by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Dollar General
Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.
Further Reading
