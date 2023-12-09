Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General updated its FY24 guidance to $7.10-7.60 EPS.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $127.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $251.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.48.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,969 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 64.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,555 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Dollar General by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,536,000 after buying an additional 5,979,461 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dollar General by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,202,000 after buying an additional 994,813 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on DG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dollar General from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.28.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

