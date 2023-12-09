Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.10-7.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.42. The company issued revenue guidance of +1.5-2.5% to ~$38.41-38.79, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.55 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DG. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Dollar General from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.28.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG opened at $127.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.48. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $251.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 473.8% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.