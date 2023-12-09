Dora Factory (new) 24-Hour Volume Tops $362,362.43 (DORA)

Dora Factory (new) (DORA) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Dora Factory (new) token can now be bought for approximately $0.0776 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dora Factory (new) has a market cap of $41.69 million and approximately $362,362.43 worth of Dora Factory (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dora Factory (new) has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Dora Factory (new)

Dora Factory (new)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,277,116 tokens. Dora Factory (new)’s official message board is dorafactory.medium.com. Dora Factory (new)’s official Twitter account is @dorafactory. The official website for Dora Factory (new) is dorafactory.org.

Dora Factory (new) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory (DORA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dora Factory has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 537,277,116 in circulation. The last known price of Dora Factory is 0.07671213 USD and is up 7.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $380,162.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dorafactory.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory (new) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dora Factory (new) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dora Factory (new) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

