Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.67-0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $420-427 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $431.37 million.

NAPA has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $16.00 to $12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.19.

NYSE NAPA opened at $9.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86. Duckhorn Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.23.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $100.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.61 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 7.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Deirdre Mahlan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 31.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

