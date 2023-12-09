Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $31.36

Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 31.36 ($0.40) and traded as high as GBX 31.50 ($0.40). Duke Royalty shares last traded at GBX 31.40 ($0.40), with a volume of 1,175,466 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duke Royalty in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 31.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 32.24. The company has a market capitalization of £131.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,055.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a current ratio of 30.04 and a quick ratio of 15.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th were given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Duke Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

