Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $31.36

Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 31.36 ($0.40) and traded as high as GBX 31.50 ($0.40). Duke Royalty shares last traded at GBX 31.40 ($0.40), with a volume of 1,175,466 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duke Royalty in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on DUKE
Duke Royalty Stock Up 0.8 %
Duke Royalty Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th were given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Duke Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.
Duke Royalty Company Profile
Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Duke Royalty
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Receive News & Ratings for Duke Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.