DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

Get DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust alerts:

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of KSM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 14,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,877. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.09. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $8.88.

Insider Transactions at DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Institutional Trading of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $33,296.82. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,272,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,271,358.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 67,721 shares of company stock valued at $543,068 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares during the last quarter.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.