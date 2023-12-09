Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.01

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.01 and traded as high as $17.59. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares last traded at $17.52, with a volume of 35,197 shares.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.29.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETX. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

