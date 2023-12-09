Electroneum (ETN) 1-Day Volume Hits $694,966.82

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $37.22 million and $694,966.82 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004738 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000053 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,960,694,218 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.