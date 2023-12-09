Energi Market Cap Tops $14.55 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded up 207.2% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $14.55 million and $175,078.90 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00073731 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00024453 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000173 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00012330 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 69,568,096 coins and its circulating supply is 69,568,736 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

