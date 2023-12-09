Energi Price Up 214.8% Over Last Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded up 214.8% against the dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $14.81 million and approximately $171,090.26 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000484 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00073202 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00024194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00012521 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003918 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 69,493,295 coins and its circulating supply is 69,493,138 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

