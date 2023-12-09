EOS Price Reaches $0.86 (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. EOS has a total market cap of $952.27 million and $203.97 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00001952 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EOS has traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002242 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002237 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002761 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002160 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,110,821,203 coins and its circulating supply is 1,110,820,995 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.