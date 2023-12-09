Ergo 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $931,818.16 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. Ergo has a market cap of $114.64 million and $931,818.16 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.60 or 0.00003619 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ergo has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,075.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.16 or 0.00175071 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.89 or 0.00578291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008611 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00051068 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.65 or 0.00398515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00120175 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000665 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 71,870,115 coins and its circulating supply is 71,869,950 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

