Ergo (ERG) Trading Up 23.4% This Week

Ergo (ERG) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Over the last week, Ergo has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $1.61 or 0.00003680 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $115.71 million and approximately $753,246.16 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,738.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.11 or 0.00176302 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.39 or 0.00579337 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008692 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.63 or 0.00406118 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00050636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00118671 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000661 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 71,878,662 coins and its circulating supply is 71,878,596 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

