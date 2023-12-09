Ethereum Classic 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $369.49 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $22.28 or 0.00050738 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.22 billion and $369.49 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,919.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.84 or 0.00174949 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $255.03 or 0.00580687 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008633 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.98 or 0.00400682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.15 or 0.00118742 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000665 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,441,139 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

