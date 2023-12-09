Ethereum Price Reaches $2,346.64 (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 9th. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $2,346.64 or 0.05359553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $282.11 billion and $10.62 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00074413 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00024162 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00015532 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00012638 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005586 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,217,878 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.