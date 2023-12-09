Everscale Trading Up 33.3% Over Last Week (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Everscale coin can now be bought for $0.0349 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Everscale has traded 33.3% higher against the US dollar. Everscale has a market capitalization of $62.53 million and $3.30 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,101,695,659 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

