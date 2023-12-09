Fei USD (FEI) Market Cap Reaches $34.35 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Fei USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002237 BTC on major exchanges. Fei USD has a market cap of $34.35 million and $186,350.56 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fei USD has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00017643 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,999.05 or 1.00006273 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00010225 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008460 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003468 BTC.

About Fei USD

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 13,347,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,903,925 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 13,327,468.24489021 with 34,903,925.28590169 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.97653981 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $145,562.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

