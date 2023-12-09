Fetch.ai Price Tops $0.52 on Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 9th. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $429.50 million and approximately $80.91 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00073202 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00024194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00012521 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003918 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 824,091,389 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.