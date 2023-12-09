Financial Review: Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV) & Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG)

Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV – Get Free Report) and Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and Sangoma Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiga Acquisition N/A -36.88% -2.91% Sangoma Technologies -11.73% -2.52% -1.53%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of Sangoma Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Sangoma Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiga Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Sangoma Technologies 0 3 2 0 2.40

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tiga Acquisition and Sangoma Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sangoma Technologies has a consensus target price of $4.83, indicating a potential upside of 46.46%. Given Sangoma Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sangoma Technologies is more favorable than Tiga Acquisition.

Volatility & Risk

Tiga Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sangoma Technologies has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and Sangoma Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiga Acquisition N/A N/A $23.19 million N/A N/A Sangoma Technologies $252.53 million 0.31 -$29.03 million ($0.89) -3.71

Tiga Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sangoma Technologies.

Summary

Sangoma Technologies beats Tiga Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tiga Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Sangoma Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions. It offers SIP Trunking, a telephone service for one or multiple locations; PBXact Cloud, a centralized internet based solution; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution. In addition, the company provides desk phone, DECT phones, and headset related products. Further, it offers VoIP gateways, session border controllers, telephony card, and managed service provider services. Sangoma Technologies Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

