Flare (FLR) Price Hits $0.0200 on Major Exchanges

Flare (FLR) traded up 35% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 9th. Flare has a total market capitalization of $574.94 million and $94.35 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flare coin can currently be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Flare has traded up 38.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Flare Coin Profile

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 28,804,819,524 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official website is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 28,798,303,443.595932 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01486491 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $13,819,324.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

