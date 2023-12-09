GAMCO Investors, Inc. (GAMI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on December 26th

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th.

GAMCO Investors Trading Up 0.3 %

GAMI opened at $19.01 on Friday. GAMCO Investors has a 12 month low of $14.26 and a 12 month high of $21.80. The company has a market cap of $480.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average of $19.51.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.48 million during the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 27.08%.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

