GateToken Reaches Market Capitalization of $447.64 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 9th. One GateToken token can currently be bought for $4.51 or 0.00010304 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a market capitalization of $447.64 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005302 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00017745 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,850.42 or 1.00074775 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008370 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000024 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,148,753 tokens. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 99,147,928.37017414 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.38494077 USD and is up 1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,502,169.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.