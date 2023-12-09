Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Director Acquires $18,000.00 in Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) Director Dannielle Appelhans acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Generation Bio Stock Down 3.4 %

GBIO stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.70. Generation Bio Co. has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $7.35.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GBIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Generation Bio from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Generation Bio from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Generation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.56.

Institutional Trading of Generation Bio

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIO. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Generation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Generation Bio by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 901,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 437,463 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Generation Bio by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,871,000 after purchasing an additional 383,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 865,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 258,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 296.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 214,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

