Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Global Indemnity Group has a dividend payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Global Indemnity Group to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ GBLI remained flat at $28.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. 28,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,189. The stock has a market cap of $389.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.38. Global Indemnity Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.93 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average of $33.68.

Institutional Trading of Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $126.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 3.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Indemnity Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. RBF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 288.1% during the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 176,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 130,941 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 312,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 37.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Global Indemnity Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

