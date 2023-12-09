GMS (NYSE:GMS) Announces Earnings Results

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. GMS had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

GMS Trading Up 2.8 %

GMS opened at $71.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.28 and its 200-day moving average is $66.78. GMS has a 52-week low of $49.36 and a 52-week high of $76.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.78.

Get GMS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GMS shares. StockNews.com raised GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of GMS in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of GMS from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the first quarter worth approximately $28,532,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 3,313.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 448,643 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after acquiring an additional 347,783 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,242,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,091,000 after acquiring an additional 209,513 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GMS

(Get Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.