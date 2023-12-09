GogolCoin Price Reaches $0.0064 on Major Exchanges (GOL)

GogolCoin (GOL) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. In the last seven days, GogolCoin has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. GogolCoin has a total market cap of $66,216.58 and approximately $318.24 worth of GogolCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GogolCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GogolCoin

GogolCoin was first traded on March 24th, 2021. GogolCoin’s total supply is 295,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,402,501 tokens. GogolCoin’s official Twitter account is @gogolcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GogolCoin is https://reddit.com/r/gogolcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GogolCoin’s official message board is gogolcoin.io/blog. The official website for GogolCoin is gogolcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Smart Homes, which run on cryptocurrency, is a system that meets a variety of needs and solves the problems and hardships faced by property owners. Using this system, the owner will have the ability to remotely manage all aspects of the property (or properties) he or she owns. This can be done in real-time and at very little cost. Moreover, the system allows for the full protection of both individuals and properties.

GogolCoin (GOL) provides numerous features and advantages for homeowners when using Digital Smart Homes.”

