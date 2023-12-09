Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $0.0507

Grin (GRIN) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Grin has a market capitalization of $4.98 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0507 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,937.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.75 or 0.00174674 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $253.31 or 0.00576517 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008627 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00050669 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.90 or 0.00398074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00118618 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000661 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

