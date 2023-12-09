Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Acquired by Vivaldi Capital Management LP

Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 366.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 855.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HALO. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

HALO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,522. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.35. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $59.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $216.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.47 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 190.74% and a net margin of 32.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $365,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,547,789.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

