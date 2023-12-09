Hedera Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.52 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0752 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 22% higher against the US dollar. Hedera has a market cap of $2.52 billion and approximately $102.14 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00072362 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00024123 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000253 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00012237 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003969 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,576,848,010 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,576,849,010.01826 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.0761377 USD and is up 10.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 199 active market(s) with $94,646,745.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

