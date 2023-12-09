Hedera (HBAR) Price Hits $0.0755 on Major Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.0755 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hedera has traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $2.53 billion and approximately $93.39 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00072338 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00024379 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00012660 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005631 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003922 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Hedera Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,576,848,010 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,576,849,010.01826 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.0761377 USD and is up 10.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 199 active market(s) with $94,646,745.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

