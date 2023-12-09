Henderson EuroTrust (LON:HNE) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $132.68

Henderson EuroTrust (LON:HNE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 132.68 ($1.68) and traded as high as GBX 138.62 ($1.75). Henderson EuroTrust shares last traded at GBX 137.50 ($1.74), with a volume of 252,710 shares changing hands.

Henderson EuroTrust Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £293.43 million, a PE ratio of 602.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 132.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 135.13.

Get Henderson EuroTrust alerts:

Henderson EuroTrust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 19th were given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from Henderson EuroTrust’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Henderson EuroTrust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,739.13%.

About Henderson EuroTrust

Henderson EuroTrust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe, with an emphasis on Western Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson EuroTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson EuroTrust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.